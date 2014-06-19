BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
(Updates details)
DUBAI, June 19 Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk has launched a $500 million, five-year sukuk offer that will price later on Thursday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The transaction is set to a price at a spread of 340 basis points over mid-swaps, a document from lead managers said, at the tight end of final guidance of 350 bps plus or minus 10 bps given earlier in the day.
Pricing was revised once earlier; initial pricing thoughts were given in the area of 375 bps over the same benchmark on Wednesday.
The bank has garnered orders worth more than $3.25 billion, the document added.
The banks arranging the transaction are Citigroup, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Kuwait Finance House and Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French and Andrew Torchia)
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.