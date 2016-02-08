BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners reports preliminary March 31, 2017 assets under management
DUBAI Feb 8 Turkish Islamic bank Kuveyt Turk has set initial price thoughts for a U.S. dollar-denominated, capital-boosting sukuk, a document from lead arrangers showed on Monday.
Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank, 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House, has opened books and offered to pay in the 8 percent area for the 10-year, non-call five sukuk, the document showed.
The Basel III-compliant sukuk would boost its Tier II or supplementary capital. Kuveyt Turk has mandated KFH Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Noor Bank, KAMCO and QInvest to arrange the potential issue. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
NAIROBI, April 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenya needs to build two million affordable city homes to meet its housing deficit and stem the growth of its sprawling slums, already home to six out of 10 urban households, the World Bank said on Wednesday.