Sept 12 Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk
plans to issue sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in Malaysia aiming to
raise as much as 2 billion ringgit ($625.3 million), its first
foray into the Southeast Asian Islamic debt capital market.
Kuveyt Turk, 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House
, will sell the sukuk to qualified investors through
its asset-leasing company, KT Kira Sertifikalari Varlik
Kiralama, according to Turkey's Capital Markets Board.
No timeframe was given for the deal. The last time Kuveyt
Turk was last in the market was in June, when it issued a $500
million five-year sukuk that attracted over $3.25 billion in
orders.
In July, Turkiye Finans became the first Turkish lender to
issue ringgit-denominated sukuk in Malaysia when it raised 800
million ringgit ($252.2 million) from a 3 billion ringgit
programme it set up in June.
An accommodative tax regime and strong demand from local
investors have made Malaysia an attractive market for issuers
from across Asia and the Middle East.
In June, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Japan's
largest lender, set up a $500 million multi-currency sukuk
programme in Malaysia.
Malaysia has the world's largest and most liquid sukuk
market, accounting for two-thirds of total sukuk issuance, but
authorities are keen to internationalise its Islamic capital
markets which remains dominated by local-currency deals.
Year-to-date sukuk issuance in Malaysia has reached the
equivalent of $61.6 billion through 325 deals, compared to $53.6
billion through 435 deals in the same period last year,
according to data from Zawya, a Thomson Reuters company.
(1 US dollar = 3.1985 Malaysian ringgit)
