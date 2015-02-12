Feb 12 Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk is
one step closer to issuing sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in the
Malaysian market after it received a credit rating from RAM
Ratings for a proposed 2 billion ringgit ($551.7 million)
programme.
RAM Ratings assigned an AA3 preliminary rating to the
proposed programme, which would be issued through its
asset-leasing company, the rating agency said in a regulatory
filing.
This would mark the first foray into the Southeast Asian
Islamic debt capital market by Kuveyt Turk, 62-percent owned by
Kuwait Finance House.
In September, the Islamic lender sought approval from
Turkish regulators for the programme.
Kuveyt Turk last tapped the market in June, when it issued a
$500 million five-year sukuk that attracted over $3.25 billion
in orders.
($1 = 3.6250 ringgit)
