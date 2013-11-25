UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUWAIT Nov 25 Kuwait Airways chairman, Sami al-Nisf, said on Monday he had been suspended after he had announced plans to buy five used aircraft from India's Jet Airways, and a source at the airline said the deal was in doubt.
"I have been informed of my suspension from work. I have not gone to my office and I am studying legal procedures," Nisf told Reuters.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.