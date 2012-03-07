(Adds detail on flights, edits)
KUWAIT, March 7 Kuwait's low-cost carrier
Jazeera Airways has reduced the number of flights it
operates in and out of Syria because turmoil in the country is
making it difficult to operate a full service.
The airline is now offering six flights a week compared with
the 18 it offered before the unrest started, Chairman Marwan
Boodai told Reuters in an interview.
"We hope the situation will improve there and get back to
normal ... currently we operate six flights a week. That is
needed to serve our customers," he said.
Boodai said his company had increased the number of flights
it operates to Jeddah, Dubai and Cairo and that this had offset
the loss of the halted Syria flights.
Despite the situation in the region the carrier was able to
report 10.6 million dinars ($38.1 million) annual profit on
Tuesday, compared to a net loss of 2.8 million dinars in 2010.
