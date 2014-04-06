UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUWAIT, April 6 Kuwait Food Co. (Americana) is not aware of any potential sale of the company, its chairman said on Sunday.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Kuwait's billionaire al-Kharafi family was looking to sell Americana and had hired bankers to explore a deal.
"As executive, chairman and board we don't we know anything about anything on this subject," Americana Chairman Marzouk al-Kharafi told journalists on the sidelines of an annual general meeting in Kuwait.
"This subject is for shareholders," he added. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources