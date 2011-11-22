KUWAIT Nov 22 Kuwait's public prosecutor
ordered the country's Interior Ministry on Tuesday to arrest 45
people accused of involvement in the storming of the parliament
building during an anti-government protest last week, a security
source said.
Dozens of protesters, including some opposition lawmakers,
forced their way into the assembly on Wednesday and hundreds
more demonstrated outside, demanding that Prime Minister Sheikh
Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah step down.
"They do not include lawmakers... The lawmakers will be
dealt with separately," the source told Reuters, without
elaborating.
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has denounced
the storming of parliament as a "black day" and ordered security
forces to take "all necessary measures" to maintain public
order.
A Kuwaiti newspaper quoted the emir as saying earlier this
week that 40 people have been referred to the prosecutor.
For several months, hundreds of people have protested
outside parliament each week to demand the removal of Sheikh
Nasser, whom they accuse of corruption.
The storming of parliament was a rare reflection of the
political ferment that has toppled rulers in Egypt and Tunisia,
but has so far had little impact in Kuwait, whose citizens enjoy
a generous welfare system and a vibrant parliament, though with
limited powers, rare among Gulf Arab states.
Footage showed protesters, including some opposition
lawmakers, pushing security aside as they forced open the doors
of the assembly. White head dresses worn by Gulf men were strewn
on the floor outside the gates of the assembly.
(Reporting by Eman Goma; Editing by Sami Aboudi)