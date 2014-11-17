(Adds context, analysis)
By Archana Narayanan and Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI Nov 17 Kuwait's dinar rose sharply
against the U.S. dollar in the forwards market on Monday in
response to news that the Kuwaiti central bank would allow local
banks to deal in derivatives with foreign banks.
Al Rai newspaper in Kuwait quoted an unnamed source as
saying the central bank had "informed treasury managers at banks
that it no longer objects to Kuwaiti banks dealing in
derivatives with foreign banks, as long as they deal in products
approved by central bank regulations."
A trader at a Kuwait-based bank, contacted by Reuters,
confirmed the report, saying the central bank had communicated
its new policy at a meeting with banks on Sunday.
A senior trader at another Kuwaiti bank said his institution
had not yet received any formal communication from the central
bank, but was making preparations for such trade. Contacted by
Reuters, the central bank made no immediate comment.
One-year dollar/dinar forwards dropped to 130
points, their lowest level since November last year, from 265
points on Friday.
"Forwards are dropping on news that Kuwaiti local banks can
start doing swaps and forwards in KWD with foreign banks,"
another foreign exchange trader in Kuwait said. "This will
increase KWD liquidity in the swap market, so the interest cost
should come down."
The central bank clamped down on derivatives trading in 2008
as Kuwaiti banks were hit hard by the debt problems of local
investment firms during the global financial crisis.
That year the government guaranteed all deposits at banks to
avert a panic and the central bank ordered Gulf Bank
to raise $1.3 billion in an emergency rights issue, with the
sovereign wealth fund taking a 16 percent stake in the bank.
In the last couple of years, however, many banks have made
considerable progress cleaning up their balance sheets, and the
central bank has begun relaxing some restrictions. In May this
year, Kuwait allowed foreign banks to open multiple branches in
the country to spur growth.
LIQUIDITY
The curbs on derivatives trading shrank dinar liquidity in
the forex market, increasing the interest rate gap between the
dollar and the dinar to some 100-125 basis points, traders said.
"With this policy change, we can flush the market with more
KWD via FX swaps, which will push down the interest rate
differential, shrinking the arbitrage opportunity," the senior
trader said.
The first trader said, "Onshore will now be able to deal
with offshore without commercial business behind it...It will
allow onshore to feed KWD into the offshore market.
"I don't think speculators are betting on a stronger KWD. I
think the increased liquidity will help reduce the KWD premium
that offshore had to pay for limited access to KWD...Really,
offshore prices are just adjusting to the onshore market."
Expectations that foreign banks will deposit dinars obtained
through derivatives deals back into the domestic money market
pushed cash rates there down on Monday.
"The six-month cash rate was trading at 1.50 percent in the
interbank market till yesterday, and now there is no bid above
1.20 percent," the senior trader said.
(Additional reporting by Azza al Arabi; Writing by Andrew
Torchia)