KUWAIT May 8 Kuwait's central bank will change
its loan-to-deposit ratio rules for banks to boost lending, its
governor said, according to comments carried by state-run news
agency KUNA.
The new loan-to-deposit ratios will be calculated based on
loan maturities, KUNA said. Banks will be allowed to group other
sources of funding such as bonds, loans and Islamic bonds along
with deposits in calculating their loan-to-deposit ratios.
According to the new rules, if the funding matures after one
year, banks may have a loan to deposit ratio of 100 percent, and
90 percent if the funding matures between three months and a
year.
For maturities below three months, the loan to deposit ratio
must not exceed 75 percent, according to the new rules.
The rules will apply from May 11, Governor Mohammad
al-Hashel was quoted as saying. The old rules stipulated an 85
percent loan to deposit ratio, KUNA said.
Hashel said some of the goals of the adjustments were to
urge banks to work towards the development of the financial
markets and to increase interbank lending.
