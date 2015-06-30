KUWAIT, June 30 Kuwait has detained 60 people
and closed a local charity for alleged violations in raising
funds for Syrians, local media said Tuesday, as part of a
crackdown on suspected militant links after the Gulf Arab
state's worst ever suicide bombing.
Kuwait has stepped up security after a suicide bomber who
flew in from Saudi Arabia blew himself up inside a Shi'ite
Muslim mosque during Friday prayers, killing himself and 26
other people. Kuwaiti officials said the attack was aimed at
stirring up sectarian strife in the majority Sunni Muslim state.
Arabic-language al-Qabas newspaper quoted security sources
in the major oil exporting state as saying that 60 people,
including Kuwaiti citizens and nationals of other Gulf states,
were being held for investigation by security services.
Some had been found to have been in contact with Sunni
Islamist militants with others suspected of belonging to
"extremist" groups, al-Qabas reported, without elaborating.
It also said that five people suspected of involvement in
Friday's mosque bombing by Saudi national Fahd Suliman
Abdul-Muhsen al-Qabaa had been referred to the public
prosecutor. The five, it said, had confessed to receiving
financial transfers from abroad to carry out attacks targeting
houses of worship.
Al-Qabas did not name them but Kuwait's interior ministry
has said it had detained the driver of the vehicle that took
Qabaa to the Shi'ite mosque, the owner of the car and the owner
of the house where the driver went to hide after the attack.
Kuwaiti authorities were not imemdiately available for
comment on the al-Qabas report.
Relations have traditionally been good between the 70
percent of Kuwait's 1.4 million citizens who are Sunni Muslims
and the Shi'ites who comprise 30 percent, but regional rivalry
between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran has opened some
fissures.
Al-Rai daily, another Arabic-language newspaper, said the
Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs permanently closed down
the Fahd al-Ahmed charity on Sunday due to "repeated violations
despite the warnings".
Quoting a source at the ministry, al-Rai said that the
ministry had repeatedly asked the charity to comply with
regulations stipulating that funds for Syrians be collected
through official channels.
Officials from the charity were not immediately available to
comment on the report.
U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial
Intelligence David Cohen has described Kuwait as "the epicentre
of fund-raising for terrorist groups in Syria."
The Islamic State militant group issued an audio clip
purporting to be a posthumous statement by the bomber, in which
he criticises Shi'ites, "especially in Kuwait", for what he
termed insults to Islam.
The bombing has sharply heightened regional security
concerns because Islamic State appears to be making good on its
threat to step up attacks in the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by William Maclean and Mark
Heinrich)