KUWAIT Twenty-five people were killed in the suicide bombing that targeted a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kuwait, the interior ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency KUNA.

The ministry also said that 202 people were wounded in the attack, which targeted the packed mosque during Friday prayers.

