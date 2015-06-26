DUBAI, June 26 Several people were killed or
wounded in a suicide attack that targeted a Shi'ite Muslim
mosque packed with some 2,000 worshippers during Friday prayers
in Kuwait city, a witness said.
Kuwaiti parliament member Khalil al-Salih said worshippers
were kneeling in prayer when a loud explosion ripped through,
damaging the walls and ceiling.
He said a suicide bomber who looked to be under 30 years of
age caused the explosion and that he saw several bodies covered
in blood on the floor.
(Reporting by Hadeel al-Sayegh, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing
by John Stonestreet)