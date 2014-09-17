BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
KUWAIT, Sept 17 Kuwait Airways is studying an offer buy 10 Boeing 777 passenger jets, the chairwoman of the carrier said, confirming local news reports about the possible deal.
The deal might be valued at about $3.2 billion, according to the list prices of the aircraft.
Asked about media reports that the airline was studying an offer to buy 10 new Boeing 777 planes, Rasha al-Roumi said "Yes" in a text message sent to Reuters.
The airline signed a contract with rival planemaker Airbus earlier this year to buy 25 aircraft and lease 12 others. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.