KUWAIT, Sept 17 Kuwait Airways is studying an offer buy 10 Boeing 777 passenger jets, the chairwoman of the carrier said, confirming local news reports about the possible deal.

The deal might be valued at about $3.2 billion, according to the list prices of the aircraft.

Asked about media reports that the airline was studying an offer to buy 10 new Boeing 777 planes, Rasha al-Roumi said "Yes" in a text message sent to Reuters.

The airline signed a contract with rival planemaker Airbus earlier this year to buy 25 aircraft and lease 12 others. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Torchia)