By Davide Barbuscia
DUBAI, March 13 The government of Kuwait
GVD-KW has released initial price guidance for its planned
debut international bond issue at the wide end of market
expectations, which may indicate Kuwait is willing to pay a
premium for a very large deal.
The government indicated last year that it planned to raise
as much as roughly $10 billion through the issue. But as oil
prices rebounded in the past few months, some investors thought
Kuwait, no longer needing the cash as urgently, might limit the
size of the bond in order to obtain a cheap interest rate.
Kuwait's initial price guidance on Monday, however, suggests
the government may plan a sizeable issue. Guidance for its
planned five-year tranche, which was set in the 100 basis points
over U.S Treasuries area, would put the paper 55 bps above the
yield of Abu Dhabi's five-year 2021 bond in the secondary market
.
Kuwait's planned 10-year tranche, marketed in the 120 bps
over Treasuries area, would be 45 bps above Abu Dhabi's 10-year
notes maturing in 2026.
"It's definitely on the higher end of expectations, but you
have to expect the standard tightening of at least 20 bps" from
the initial price thoughts, said a fixed income portfolio
manager.
Even factoring in a 20-25 bps tightening from initial
guidance, the bond would still offer a new issue premium of
around 20-30 bps over Abu Dhabi's five- and 10-year paper.
Abu Dhabi is generally seen as the gold-standard credit in
the Gulf region, and Kuwait marketed itself "as the new Abu
Dhabi" when it met fixed income investors in London and the
United States last week, investors said.
Kuwait's senior unsecured 144 A/Reg S bond is expected to
price later on Monday.
Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, NBK Capital and
Standard Chartered Bank are the bookrunners.
