LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The State of Kuwait has mandated Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan as global coordinators for fixed income investor meetings commencing March 6, according to a lead.

In addition, Deutsche Bank, NBK Capital and Standard Chartered, together with the joint global coordinators, are mandated as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

A debut 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar benchmark bond offering across five and 10 year maturities will follow.

The meetings will take place from March 6-10 in London, New York, Boston and Los Angeles.

Kuwait is rated AA by S&P and AA by Fitch, with stable outlooks. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)