KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 24 Kuwait is still
considering the issuance of international bonds worth around 3
billion dinars ($9.90 billion), a finance ministry official told
Al Arabiya TV on Monday.
Like other Gulf Arab states, Kuwait is turning to debt
capital markets to raise money as oil prices remain at less than
half their levels two years ago. Qatar in May sold $9 billion of
Eurobonds, while Saudi Arabia completed a record-breaking $17.5
billion debut offering last week.
However, sources told Reuters earlier this month Kuwait's
planned bond had been postponed until 2017 after authorities
decided it was in no rush to raise funds overseas.
Speaking to the television channel on Monday, Finance
Ministry Undersecretary Khalifa Hamada said the country's
sovereign wealth fund, the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA),
would start to look at the measures that needed to be taken to
complete an offering at the end of October.
"We will look at the economic feasibility and the cost on
the country for the issuance, as it is very important to take
this into consideration," Hamada said.
He added that the country hadn't yet begun engaging with
international banks about the bond because the KIA was still
preparing the technical and legal frameworks for the deal.
Kuwait has been granted some financial leeway by a pick-up
in oil prices, after they touched a 12-year low in February.
The move has been pronounced since Sept. 27, when the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced
plans to curb production for the first time in eight years, to
rein in a global crude glut that has halved prices from mid-2014
highs above $100 a barrel.
"Until the first half of this fiscal year at the end of
September, the deficit reached around 3.6 billion dinars and
(the full-year deficit) is expected to be lower than estimated
in the budget due to the slight rise of oil prices," Hamada told
the channel.
Kuwait's finance minister, Anas al-Saleh, said in July that
the country's projected deficit for this fiscal year was 9.5
billion dinars.
Saleh said at the time the shortfall would be covered
through drawdowns of reserves as well as issuing bonds both
internationally and locally, with the latter debt worth around 2
billion dinars.
"A big chunk" of that figure had already been raised by the
Central Bank of Kuwait, Hamada said.
($1 = 0.3030 Kuwaiti dinars)
