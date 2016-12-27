DUBAI Dec 27 National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) , the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, said on Tuesday it had been invited by the public debt office at the Kuwaiti ministry of finance to participate in a bond issue by the government.

A request for proposals has been sent to NBK's subsidiary NBK Capital to help arrange a sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, and the deadline to respond is Jan. 5, the bank said in a bourse statement.

The request is under study, the statement added. Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said in July that the government planned to sell as much as $10 billion of U.S. dollar-denominated conventional and Islamic bonds in international markets to help plug its budget deficit for the current fiscal year, which will end on March 31. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)