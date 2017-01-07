UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
RIYADH Jan 7 The Kuwait Stock Exchange has selected a new chairman for its board of directors, following the appointment of its previous chairman as oil minister in December, it said in a statement on Saturday.
The bourse named as chairman Mohammed Ahmed Alsaqqaf, a member of the board's executive committee and nomination and remuneration committee.
Kuwait's emir appointed previous chairman Essam Abdul Mohsen al-Marzouq to head the oil ministry after opposition candidates won around half of the parliament's 50 seats last month, a rebuke of austerity measures brought on by low oil prices. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
