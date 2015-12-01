(Adds background on Kuwait weapons purchases)
KUWAIT Dec 1 The Kuwaiti government asked
parliament to approve a supplementary budget of 6.2 billion
dinars ($20.4 billion) to fund weapons purchases for the
military over 10 years, al-Rai newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah al-Sabah, minister of state for
cabinet affairs, confirmed on the sidelines of a conference that
the government sent a request for a special budget, but declined
to specify the amount requested.
Al-Rai said the government asked that the money be drawn
from the country's general reserves.
Kuwait and its Gulf Arab neighbours together make up one of
the world's largest arms markets, buying billions of dollars of
military equipment from the United States and Europe.
In September it signed a memorandum of understanding to buy
28 Eurofighter jets, a deal worth up to 8 billion euros ($9
billion).
It is also negotiating with the U.S. government to buy 28
Boeing F/A-18E/F fighter jets this year, though the $3
billion deal has been held up by delays in the U.S. regulatory
process.
($1 = 0.3037 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Hegagy, Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by
Dominic Evans)