DUBAI Nov 5 Kuwait's government budget surplus
totalled 6.07 billion dinars($20.86 billion) in the first three
months of this fiscal year as expenditure lagged far behind the
initial plan, preliminary finance ministry figures showed on
Wednesday.
The major oil exporter's public expenditure was 1.71 billion
dinars in April-June, well below 5.80 billion dinars originally
earmarked for the period. It was equivalent to only 7.4 percent
of the 23.2 billion-dinar spending plan for the 2014/15 fiscal
year.
The OPEC member has undershot its budget plans repeatedly in
recent years as political disputes have delayed budget approvals
in parliament as well as much-needed investment spending.
State revenue was 7.78 billion dinars in April-June, well
above the 5.02 billion dinars originally projected for the
period. Oil income stood at 7.22 billion dinars.
Kuwait has one of the strongest fiscal positions among the
Gulf oil exporters; it needs a crude oil price of just $54 per
barrel for its state budget to break even, according to the
International Monetary Fund. But its heavy dependence on oil
income makes its economy more vulnerable to lower crude prices
and output.
