(Adds finance minister comments, details, analysis)
By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, July 1 Kuwait's parliament on Wednesday
approved a state budget for the current fiscal year that
envisages a budget deficit of 8.18 billion dinars ($27.0
billion) - nearly half total spending - because of low oil
prices.
The budget for the year that began on April 1 features
spending of 19.17 billion dinars and revenues of 12.2 billion
dinars, assuming an average oil price of $45 a barrel during the
year. The deficit of 8.18 billion dinars would be reached after
the transfer of 10 percent of the revenues to the Future
Generations Fund, part of Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund.
The actual deficit may not turn out to be nearly as large -
Brent crude oil is currently trading above $60. The deficit will
be about 4.5 billion dinars if oil stays in the mid-$60s,
Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh told members of parliament.
Also, Kuwait has in the past often underspent its budget
because of bureaucratic red tape and tensions between the
cabinet and parliament that have slowed economic projects. This
could also limit the deficit.
Nevertheless, the budget plan underlines the dramatic change
in Kuwait's finances due to last year's plunge of oil prices,
which has slashed its export earnings.
The government posted an estimated deficit of 2.31 billion
dinars last fiscal year, after contributions to the Future
Generations Fund - its first deficit since the 1999/2000 fiscal
year, Saleh said.
No decision has been taken on how to fund this year's
deficit, he told Reuters. "We will choose the source based on
Kuwait's best interest."
State news agency KUNA quoted Saleh as saying: "This
situation requires us to speed up the efforts to embark on
financial reforms, ration public spending and reduce reliance on
oil resources as the main source of national income." It did not
elaborate on the planned reforms.
Kuwait's huge financial reserves mean it remains far from
any fiscal crisis; its sovereign wealth fund holds $548 billion
of assets, estimates the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which
tracks the industry.
In the 2013/14 fiscal year, Kuwait posted a budget surplus
of 4.96 billion dinars, Saleh said.
(Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)