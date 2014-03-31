DUBAI, March 31 Kuwait's Burgan Bank
wants to raise capital this year in order to comply with Basel
III regulations and fuel growth, the lender's chief executive
said on Monday.
"We are discussing this with the central bank," CEO Eduardo
Eguren told reporters on the sidelines of the bank's annual
general meeting.
"I know that we may need to increase capital by 20, 30
percent for sure," he said, without giving an exact figure.
The increase, which may happen in the third or fourth
quarter of this year, could be "pure capital" or perpetual bonds
or both, Eguren said, depending on discussions with regulators.
Burgan is 58 percent owned by conglomerate Kuwait Projects
Company.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)