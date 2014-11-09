DUBAI Nov 9 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets, will open subscription for its rights issue next Sunday, with shares priced at 0.475 dinars each, it said in a statement.

The price of shares under the rights issue, which will run until December 14, will be a 10.4 percent discount to the current share price, according to Reuters calculations.

Shares in Burgan Bank closed at 0.530 dinars on Sunday.

The capital increase will be worth 102.6 million dinars ($352.5 million), according to Reuters calculation, as it is issuing 216 million new shares.

