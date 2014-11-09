* Subscription to run Nov. 16 - Dec. 14 - statement
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Nov 9 Burgan Bank will open
subscription for a 102.6 million dinars ($352.5 million) rights
issue next Sunday it as looks to fund growth plans and boost its
capital base to meet upcoming regulatory changes.
The price of shares under the rights issue, which will run
from Nov. 16 until Dec. 14, will be 0.475 dinars each, a
statement from the bank - Kuwait's third-largest lender by
assets - said on Sunday.
This would be a 10.4 percent discount to the current share
price, according to Reuters calculations. Shares in Burgan Bank
closed at 0.530 dinars on Sunday.
The capital increase will see 216 million new shares issued,
with the subsequent increase to paid-up capital worth 21.6
million dinars, it said.
Burgan's rights issue will be available to existing
shareholders as of Nov. 13 on a proportional basis, while the
excess will be available for general subscription, Burgan said.
"Burgan Bank aims with its capital optimisation plan at
adjusting its capital base to comply with Basel III and to
further support growth plans," Majed Essa Al Ajeel, Burgan's
chairman said in a statement on Sunday.
The lender's chief executive, Eduardo Eguren, said earlier
this year the bank would need to raise its capital by 20-30
percent to meet the Basel III global banking industry
regulations.
Burgan has already enhanced its capital base once this year.
In September, it completed a $500 million bond which boosted its
Tier 1 - or core - capital ratio.
(1 US dollar = 0.2910 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)