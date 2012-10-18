KUWAIT Oct 18 Burgan Bank is seeking approval to issue bonds worth up to 100 mln dinars ($356 million), the Kuwaiti lender said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

Burgan, which is in the process of buying Eurobank's Turkish arm, gave no further details on the bond issue plans.

A Kuwaiti newspaper reported earlier this week that Burgan, the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) , was planning to market the bond sale before the end of the year. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)