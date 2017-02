DUBAI Feb 6 Kuwait's emir has asked outgoing prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah to form a new cabinet, the state news agency KUNA said on Monday, after the Gulf Arab state held a parliamentary election last week.

Sheikh Jaber, a member of the ruling family, was prime minister of the caretaker cabinet that resigned on Sunday after the election. He was appointed in December after the previous cabinet resigned. (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Tim Pearce)