* Discount rate cut by 50 bps in 1st move since 2010
* Bank lending growth picks up but still sluggish
* Banks have enough funds to boost lending
* But political deadlock delays govt spending, projects
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Oct 4 Kuwait's unexpected 50 basis-point
interest rate cut will help reduce borrowing costs for
businesses but is not going to be enough to kick-start bank
lending without a lasting solution to the country's political
crisis.
In the first such move since February 2010, the central bank
(CBK) said late on Wednesday that it was lowering its discount
rate to 2.0 percent, aiming to bolster the banking sector and
support the economy.
The rate cut will also help to ensure the currency's
competitiveness, while price pressures have declined, state news
agency KUNA quoted CBK Governor Mohammad al-Hashel, who took
office in March, as saying.
But the stock market rose only 0.25 percent in
response, and many bankers and analysts do not expect much real
impact from the policy change.
"Last night's move is like giving a patient a dose of
morphine to lower the pain instead of operating on him and
permanently fixing the source of illness," said a Kuwaiti
commercial banker, who declined to be identified.
"Alternative policies are likely to be more successful, in
particular fiscal policy."
The CBK, which pegs the dinar to an undisclosed currency
basket, considers the discount rate its key policy benchmark.
In May, it changed loan-to-deposit ratio rules to boost
funds available for lending. Since then, credit growth to the
private sector has picked up slightly, to around 5.0 percent in
June-August from 2 percent on average in 2011.
But that is still one of the slowest clips among the Gulf
Arab oil exporters despite a petrodollar windfall from high oil
prices. Months of political deadlock have stalled Kuwait's
four-year, $108 billion development plan, which aims to
diversify the heavily oil-reliant economy.
"Against this backdrop, we are not hopeful that the Central
Bank of Kuwait's decision to cut its discount rate...will spur
an acceleration in lending growth," HSBC said in a note.
ROOM TO LEND
The latest rate reduction is unlikely to put much downward
pressure on interbank rates as they are already at historical
lows, analysts said. But it will give banks space to cut both
deposit and lending rates without touching margins.
The three-month interbank offered rate (KIBOR)
was fixed at an all-time low of 0.5625 percent on Thursday, down
from 0.6250 percent before the rate cut announcement.
Kuwait's banking sector appears to have enough funds to
increase lending with the loan to deposit ratio at only 81
percent, below 98 percent in the nearby United Arab Emirates,
data show.
"The banking sector has some room to expand their loan book
if the right credit opportunities arise," said Giyas Gokkent,
chief economist at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
In June, the International Monetary Fund said Kuwaiti banks
were sound but that weakness in the property and stock markets,
and the financial difficulties of investment firms, were forcing
banks to take large provisions.
"Banks are full of money but there are no good projects,"
said Adnan al-Dulaimi, director at Mena Consulting in Kuwait.
POLITICAL DEADLOCK
Kuwait has seen 10 governments since early 2006 because of a
long-running row between the elected parliament and the cabinet,
which is dominated by the Al-Sabah ruling family.
In April, parliament rejected a draft bill on the
development plan, which includes a new airport terminal and oil
refinery, as opposition deputies accused the government of
failing to make progress on major investments.
Because of high oil prices, Kuwait's economy is expected to
grow a comfortable 5 percent in 2012, analysts say. But the
political stalemate means the country has not yet approved its
budget for the fiscal year that started in April; and this lack
of policy flexibility could make the economy vulnerable when oil
prices eventually fall.
"They have a policy space, they generate large budget and
trade surpluses so the country is well positioned to implement
their development plan. It is just a matter of going ahead with
it," NBAD's Gokkent said.
Kuwait booked a record budget surplus of 13.2 billion dinars
($47 billion) in the fiscal year that ended in March thanks to
robust oil income and lower spending than planned.
But the country drew just $399 million in foreign direct
investment in 2011, or 1.5 percent of the Gulf total, data from
the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development show.
In July, Kuwait's biggest bank reported a surprise 42
percent drop in second-quarter profit, prompting its chief
executive to publicly criticise the government's failure to
proceed with economic projects. Political tensions helped to
push the stock market to an eight-year low in mid-August.
On Wednesday, the cabinet asked Kuwait's ruler to consider
dissolving parliament in a bid to clear the way for a new
election and end the stalemate.
But it seems likely that opposition candidates will perform
well again in the next polls, so the political deadlock may
simply be reinforced. Meanwhile, unsatisfied pressure for
democratic reforms, such as more authority for parliament, could
set the country up for worse tensions in the long term.
"If they want to revive their non-oil domestic activity, I
guess it would be best that they find a lasting solution to this
political uncertainty," said Selim Cakir, chief economist for
Turkey and Gulf countries at BNP Paribas.