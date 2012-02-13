KUWAIT Feb 13 Kuwait's Central Bank
Governor Sheikh Salem Abdul-Aziz al-Sabah resigned on Monday,
saying increased public spending inhibits the bank's ability to
do its job, state news agency KUNA said.
Kuwait's top policymakers, including Sheikh Salem, had
called on the government last summer to correct imbalances in
the oil-reliant economy and trim budget waste.
Shortly after, the government announced certain public
sector wage hikes.
"The challenges facing the local economy amid an increase in
public spending to very high levels will hinder the central bank
from taking responsibilities in the future to achieve its
objectives as defined by the law," KUNA said in a statement
quoting Sheikh Salem on Monday.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Amran Abocar)