BRIEF-Arena.pl Q4 consolidated net loss of 252,240 zlotys
* Q4 consolidated net loss of 252,240 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 329,000 dinars vs 1.33 mln a year ago
* Share trade halted in April
* Bank had management overhaul last month
KUWAIT, May 10 Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) , the Gulf state's fourth-largest lender, reported a 75-percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Thursday.
Net profit was 329,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($1.19 million) in the first three months of the year, compared with 1.33 million dinars in the same period of 2011, according to a bourse filing.
Trading in the bank's shares was halted at the beginning of April along with those of several other companies that had been unable to report previous earnings on time. The bank appointed a new chairman and chief executive last month. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)
* Q4 revenue 156,448 zlotys ($38,392.15) versus 51,679 zlotys a year ago
* FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders $970,771 versus $232,241 year ago