DUBAI Aug 14 Kuwait has banned the television
show of a prominent Sunni Muslim cleric, accused of instigating
hatred with speeches and comments on social media calling for
arming rebels fighting the army of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
Information Minister Sheikh Salman al-Humoud al-Sabah said
authorities would investigate how a show involving Shafi al-Ajmi
was allowed to be broadcast on state television. It was
cancelled after the first episode aired on Monday.
Ajmi has also called for supporters to torture and kill
fighters in Syria linked to the Lebanese Shi'ite group
Hezbollah, evidence of how the Syria conflict has aggravated
Sunni-Shi'ite tensions across the Middle East.
"The Ministry of Information does not approve of airing
episodes for any individual who instigates hatred and promotes
such rhetoric," Sheikh Salman told local media. His remarks were
confirmed to Reuters by his office on Wednesday.
Ajmi has nearly a quarter of a million followers on Twitter,
and his comments, aired widely on YouTube, are regularly laced
with sectarian references.
Kuwait's parliament condemned a speech he made in June,
outside the Lebanese Embassy, for inciting extremism and stoking
sectarian tensions. This is a red line in the major oil producer
which allows more freedom of speech than the other Gulf Arab
states.
The Syrian conflict has split the Middle East, with Iran and
Hezbollah supporting Assad, and Sunni-ruled nations such as
Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar backing the rebels.
Kuwait, home to a sizeable Shi'ite minority, has denounced
the violence and sent humanitarian aid for refugees, but unlike
some other Gulf states it has not called for arming the rebels.
Some Kuwaiti citizens have been campaigning privately to arm
anti-Assad forces.
