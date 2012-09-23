KUWAIT, Sept 23 Commercial Bank of Kuwait, said on Sunday it plans to liquidate its investment unit, according to a bourse filing.

The bank has received necessary approval to hold an extraordinary general meeting and discuss the liquidation of Commercial Investment Company, the statement said.

It said the move "will not have any negative impact on the financial position of the bank", without giving further details.

