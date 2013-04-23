KUWAIT, April 23 Commercial Bank of Kuwait, the
Gulf state's fifth largest lender by assets, reported a steep
rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as the amount of
non-performing loans fell but said it still had to book hefty
impairment charges.
Net profit was 800,000 dinars ($2.8 million) in the first
three months of the year compared to 300,000 dinars in the same
period a year ago, the bank said in a statement. Non-performing
loans fell to 2.9 percent of the total compared to 6.4 percent
in the first quarter of 2012, it said.
The bank had to book 23.9 million dinars in impairments and
other provisions in the quarter, compared to 22.0 million a year
ago. Its total provisions at the end of the quarter were 114.5
million dinars.
($1 = 0.2852 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing
by Sami Aboudi)