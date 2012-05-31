Nigeria finance minister says non-oil revenue improving, no need for IMF loan
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria sees no need to apply for an International Monetary Fund programme, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
May 31 Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported the following April consumer price data on Thursday, citing figures from the country's statistics office:
KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION 04/12 03/12 04/11 pct change month/month -0.6 0.8 0.2 pct change year/year 3.3 4.1 5.3
NOTE. Analysts polled by Reuters in March expected average inflation of 4.5 percent in 2012 after a three-year high of 4.8 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)
ACCRA, Feb 21 Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his first state of the nation address that the country's economy was in a "bad way" and the fiscal deficit for 2016 was 9 percent of GDP on a cash basis.
LONDON, Feb 21 Nigeria's naira currency weakened on Tuesday against the dollar in the non-deliverable forwards market as expectations of a devaluation grew, while the rand slipped too before a key budget speech by the finance minister.