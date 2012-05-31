KUWAIT May 31 Kuwait's annual inflation eased
to a four-month low of 3.3 percent in April and prices fell on a
monthly basis for the first time in more than a year due to a
drop in food prices, state news agency KUNA's data showed on
Thursday.
Inflation in the major oil exporter edged up to 4.1 percent
in March after easing gradually from a peak of 5.4 percent in
May 2011.
Consumer prices in the OPEC member's $177 billion economy
contracted 0.6 percent month-on-month in April, compared to a
0.8 percent rise in March, KUNA said citing data from the
Central Statistics Office.
Analysts polled by Reuters in March expected average
inflation of 4.5 percent in 2012, down from a three-year high of
4.8 percent last year.
Food costs, which account for almost a fifth of Kuwait
consumer expenses, fell by 2.6 percent month-on-month in April,
back down to February's levels after a similar jump in March.
Transport prices edged up 0.2 percent from the previous month.
Around 3,000 Kuwaiti customs workers went on a week-long
strike in March, which disrupted traffic at ports, demanding
salary increases despite the government plan for a 25 percent
rise in public wages. Employees at national carrier Kuwait
Airways grounded planes for three days during a walkout.
Kuwait's civil service commission eventually agreed to wage
rises of 25 to 30 percent for public sector employees. It also
proposed increases of up to 330 Kuwaiti dinars ($1,190) per
month for Kuwaiti private sector workers.
While the country's oil wealth enables it to absorb a spike
in earnings in the short term, policymakers and economists warn
price pressures will mount if settlements do not moderate.
Most Kuwaitis work for the state in well-paid secure jobs.
Around two-thirds of Kuwait's roughly 3 million inhabitants are
foreigners.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)