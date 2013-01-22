Jan 22 Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported the following December consumer price data on Tuesday, citing figures from the country's statistics office: KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION 12/12 11/12 12/11 pct change month/month 0.7 0.3 0.5 pct change year/year 2.9 2.3 3.1 NOTE. Food prices, which make up 18 percent of the basket, rose 5.6 percent year-on-year but fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in December. Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected average inflation of 3.9 percent in 2012, down from 4.8 percent in 2011.