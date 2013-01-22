BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Jan 22 Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported the following December consumer price data on Tuesday, citing figures from the country's statistics office: KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION 12/12 11/12 12/11 pct change month/month 0.7 0.3 0.5 pct change year/year 2.9 2.3 3.1 NOTE. Food prices, which make up 18 percent of the basket, rose 5.6 percent year-on-year but fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in December. Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected average inflation of 3.9 percent in 2012, down from 4.8 percent in 2011.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates