May 8 Kuwait's current account surplus widened nearly 20 percent to 22.2 billion dinars ($77.8 billion) in 2012 compared with the previous year, central bank data showed on Wednesday. The 2012 surplus soared to nearly 50 percent of the OPEC member's 2011 gross domestic product, from 42 percent in 2011, according to Reuters calculations based on the latest official data. Analysts polled by Reuters in January had estimated Kuwait's current account surplus at 44.9 percent of GDP in 2012. Another quarterly survey last month showed analysts forecasting the 2013 surplus would shrink to 39.1 percent. KUWAIT BALANCE OF PAYMENTS 2012 2011 I CURRENT ACCOUNT 22.17 18.53 (19.53) Trade balance (FOB) 27.10 22.32 (22.72) Exports (FOB) 33.39 28.41 (28.78) - crude oil 31.61 26.69 (26.69) Imports (FOB) -6.29 -6.09 (-6.06) Balance of services -2.68 -2.20 (-2.08) Investment income 2.62 2.52 (3.08) II CAPITAL ACCOUNT 1.18 0.96 III FINANCIAL ACCOUNT -24.11 -17.79 Direct investment -1.60 -2.22 (-2.29) Kuwait abroad -2.12 -2.46 (-2.40) Into Kuwait 0.52 0.24 (0.11) Portfolio investment (net) -7.16 -2.06 (-2.57) Reserve assets -0.92 -1.23 Net errors and omissions 1.68 -0.47 NOTE. 2012 provisional, 2011 revised. Previous estimates are in brackets.