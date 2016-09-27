KUWAIT, Sept 27 Kuwait's government cannot issue
a sovereign bond without the creation of a secondary debt market
first, Ali Mousa al-Mousa, the chairman of Commercial Bank of
Kuwait, said on Tuesday.
Kuwait plans to issue up to 3 billion dinars ($10 billion)
in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and sukuk in international
markets to help plug its budget deficit for the current 2016-17
fiscal year, finance minister Anas al-Saleh said in July.
(Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; writing by Tom Arnold, Editing
by William Maclean)