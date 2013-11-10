KUWAIT Nov 10 Kuwait's government plans to form
a special committee to review subsidies on goods and services
which are costing the Gulf Arab state more than 4.5 billion
dinars ($15.9 billion) a year, daily al-Qabas reported on
Sunday, citing government sources.
Like other wealthy countries in the region, Kuwait does not
tax earnings and provides a generous welfare system for its
citizens. All residents, including foreigners, benefit from
subsidised petrol, cheap electricity and water, while Kuwaiti
nationals get extra support for housing and food.
These generous spending programmes, which al-Qabas said
account for 22 percent of the annual budget, are often cited by
analysts as one of the reasons why the region largely escaped
Arab Spring-style unrest.
However, Kuwaiti ministers have warned that state
expenditures will exceed oil revenues within a few years if
spending keeps rising at the current rate. The International
Monetary Fund (IMF) says this could happen as early as 2017
while the government believes there could be a budget deficit in
2021.
Finance Minister Sheikh Salem Abdulaziz al-Sabah first
suggested last month that Kuwait might review its subsidies
system, as encouraged by the IMF. Sheikh Salem
is an advocate of cutting spending and is believed to be behind
the push to change the subsidies system.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde is due to speak at a central
bank event in Kuwait later on Sunday.
Al-Qabas newspaper said the committee, made up of
representatives from government ministries, would look at all
goods and services, including subsidies for tuition fees, sports
clubs, marriage grants, benefits for the disabled and the
additional support given to farmers and fishermen.
The plan is to make sure that subsidised services reach only
the people who need them, the paper said.
Kuwait's Prime Minister also joined in the debate about
spending last month, saying that the welfare state was
unsustainable and that the major OPEC oil producer needed to cut
spending and consumption of its natural resources.
Any such plans may run into problems in parliament, where
many lawmakers campaign to raise benefits and say the state can
save money by eliminating wasteful spending and bureaucracy
instead.