KUWAIT, April 7 The Kuwait Fund for Arab
Economic Development plans to lend Egypt $1.5 billion over the
next five years, extending $300 million each year, the fund's
director-general Abdulwahab al-Bader told Reuters on Tuesday.
He did not give details of the loans. The fund is the
Kuwaiti government's agency for aiding developing countries in
areas such as agriculture, transport and energy.
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have
provided billions of dollars of aid to Egypt in the past two
years to support its economy and help it maintain political
stability.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Writing by Andrew Torchia)