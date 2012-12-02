* Opposition refused to stand
* Turnout lower than normal
* Election is fifth since mid-2006
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, Dec 2 Kuwaitis have elected a parliament
including several newcomers which may prove more
government-friendly than its predecessor but could lack
legitimacy in the eyes of some due to a low voter turnout and an
opposition boycott.
About 39 percent of the 422,569 eligible voters cast
ballots, according to a Reuters calculation based on voting
figures posted on Sunday on an Information Ministry website. It
was not clear if the figures included invalid votes and ministry
officials were not immediately available for a comment.
Opposition figures said they believed the participation was
lower than that figure. Turnout in the past three elections was
about 60 percent.
The election, on Saturday, was divisive due to a change to
voting rules announced six weeks ago by the ruling emir, Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, which cut the number of votes per
citizen to one from four.
Tens of thousands marched on Friday in what organisers said
was the largest protest in Kuwaiti history, to urge people to
shun the ballot box in protest at the reform which they said
would skew the outcome in favour of pro-government candidates.
The opposition refused to stand in the election, saying the
new one-vote system would prevent its candidates winning the
majority they had in the last vote in February, when they
secured two-thirds of the 50 seats in the National Assembly.
Their boycott meant that many of the candidates running were
new to parliamentary politics.
Political parties are banned in Kuwait and the affiliations
of many of those who stood in the election were unclear,
although political analysts said the fact they ran in the poll
meant they were likely to be more sympathetic to the government
than the opposition.
Shi'ite candidates won about a third of seats in
parliament, Kuwaiti media reported. Shi'ite MPs have tended to
be more supportive of the government than the opposition in the
past.
Kuwait, a U.S. ally, has the most open political system
among the Gulf Arab states with a parliament that has
legislative powers and the ability to scrutinise ministers.
But the emir's Al-Sabah family, which has ruled Kuwait for
250 years, holds the main portfolios in the cabinet and Sheikh
Sabah has the final say in state matters.
The election is the second this year in the oil-rich state,
where a series of assemblies have collapsed due to a
long-running power struggle between the elected parliament and
hand-picked cabinet.
The political turmoil has held up economic reforms and
investment in the OPEC member state, including a 30 billion
dinar ($108 billion) development plan aimed at diversifying the
heavily oil-reliant economy and attracting foreign investment.
The opposition, which includes Islamists, tribal
politicians, liberals and leftists, formed a bloc that put
pressure on the government after their February poll success,
forcing two ministers from office. That parliament was dissolved
after a June court ruling.
The 83-year-old emir said his emergency decree in October to
change voting rules would fix a flawed system and ensure
national unity.
The opposition said the old four-vote system helped it forge
alliances during election campaigns. Its candidates would call
on supporters to cast their additional ballots for allies and
these informal affiliations were seen as crucial because of the
ban on political parties.