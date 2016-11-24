* Nearly 300 candidates vying for 50 parliamentary seats
* Election dominated by reform of social benefits
* Weak oil prices weigh on budget
By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, Nov 24 Kuwaitis vote on Saturday for a
new parliament the government hopes will help push through
reforms to a lavish welfare state to curb a budget deficit
caused by weak oil prices.
Nearly 300 candidates are vying for 50 seats in an assembly
that has legislative powers but which critics say has long acted
as a drag on attempts to strengthen fiscal discipline in one of
the world's wealthiest countries.
The parliament was due to run until July 2017, but the emir,
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, dissolved it in October, saying
"security challenges" in the region - an apparent reference to
wars in Iraq and Syria - should be met by consulting the popular
will.
But campaigning has focused mainly on austerity measures
adopted by the government in the past year after officials
announced a deficit forecast at 9.5 billion dinars for the
2016/17 fiscal year. The OPEC state relies on oil for about 90
percent of its revenues.
Some opposition figures, who boycotted 2012 and 2013 polls
over changes to voting rules that activists said favoured
pro-government candidates, are participating in this election.
Although the deficit is likely to be smaller than forecast
as it was based on an oil price of $25 a barrel, many Kuwaitis
fear the government will try to further raise prices and cut
many of the perks they have enjoyed for decades, including free
health care, education, subsidised basic products, free housing
or land plots and interest-free loans to many citizens.
The cabinet has approved economic reforms, including
increasing gasoline prices by as much as 80 percent from
September.
"Candidates' speeches are dealing with real issues that
matter, such as health, education and corruption. This means
that everybody rejects the status quo and wants it to be fixed,"
said BuSaud, in his mid-50s, who declined to be identified
further.
"We don't want quick reforms or to go to the brink or to
have a clash between the government and the assembly. We just
want a change in government thinking and to stop looking at the
citizen's pocket when it faces problems," he said.
OPEN POLITICAL SYSTEM
Kuwait, a U.S. ally occupied by Iraq in 1990-91, has
relatively open politics by Gulf standards and has avoided the
protests that have rocked several Arab states since 2011.
But a series of assemblies have been dissolved in recent
years due to power struggles between the opposition and the
cabinet, in which the ruling family holds top posts.
While the assembly can pass legislation and question
ministers, the emir has the final say in state matters. He picks
a prime minister who selects a cabinet.
While formal political parties are banned, the outgoing
assembly was widely seen as relatively friendly towards the
government, but some lawmakers have expressed doubts about
government attempts at belt tightening.
Candidates have sought to woo voters with promises to defend
citizens and keep the country safe.
"I presented many laws and the most important of which is
the independence of the judiciary," said Al al-Khamees, an MP
who is running for re-election. "The second thing is not to
touch the citizen's pocket," he said in an interview with the
local al-Rai TV posted on social media.
Kuwaiti Fouad Zayed al-Kabsi wrote on Twitter: "If Gulf
states start considering citizens' pockets as part of the
solution, then they must start looking at this citizen as a
partner in the decision making."
(Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)