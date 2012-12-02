Dec 2 Here is a look at Kuwait since Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, took over in 2006 as the country's
ruler.
June 29, 2006 - Powerful Islamist and reformist candidates
sweep Kuwait's elections but women fail to win a single seat in
their first run for parliament.
March 19, 2008 - The emir dissolves parliament and sets an
election for May after a political crisis that delayed economic
reforms and forced the government to resign.
Dec. 18, 2011 - The emir calls early elections, nearly two
weeks after he dissolved the chamber in a power struggle.
The decision follows the resignation of a government led by
Sheikh Nasser after opposition lawmakers and protesters stormed
parliament demanding his removal over allegations of corruption
and mismanagement. He was later cleared of wrongdoing.
Feb. 2, 2012 - Snap parliamentary election is held and the
Islamist-led opposition take control of parliament, making
sweeping gains on a wave of public anger over corruption and
political deadlock. The emir asks outgoing prime minister Sheikh
Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah to form a new cabinet on Feb. 6.
June 20 - Kuwait's highest court annuls the election results
and reinstates the previous assembly, elected in 2009.
Oct. 7 - The emir dissolves parliament, his fifth such move
in six years. A week later five opposition figures are arrested
after thousands rally against possible changes to the election
law and a prominent opposition figure breaks a taboo by
appearing to directly criticise the emir.
Oct. 19 - The emir orders changes to the electoral system,
reducing the number of votes per citizen in parliamentary
elections to one from four, angering the opposition, which calls
for an election boycott.
Oct. 21 - Kuwait is rocked by some of its worst unrest in
recent history as a march by tens of thousands of people against
the new voting rules is dispersed by tear gas, stun grenades and
baton charges.
Nov. 1 - Police rout thousands of protesters with tear gas
after they try to march on a prison where an opposition figure
is jailed on charges of insulting the emir. Three days later,
police tear-gas opposition-led protest of thousands on the edge
of Kuwait city. The emir promises to stand firm and says the
change to the voting law is within his constitutional powers.
Dec. 1 - Turnout is low as Kuwaitis vote in a parliamentary
election held under new polling rules. A day earlier thousands
marched to call on voters to boycott the election in protest at
the rule change, which they said would skew the outcome in
favour of pro-government candidates.