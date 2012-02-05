* Stock market turnover fairly active
* Country may enter "period of more messy politics"
* Policy gridlock may continue to hurt investment
* Speculation that social spending could rise
* Kuwait has plenty of fiscal room for more spending
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, Feb 5 Kuwaiti financial markets
were steady on Sunday after the Islamist-led opposition won
control of parliament in an election, a victory which could
worsen political tensions but conceivably also lead to fresh
government spending measures.
The main stock market index, which has been edging
up from multi-year lows over the past three weeks, was up 0.03
percent during the early afternoon in fairly active turnover.
Trade in the Kuwaiti dinar, which is pegged to a
dollar-dominated currency basket, was quiet.
Candidates from the loose, Islamist-led opposition bloc took
about two-thirds of the assembly's 50 seats in Thursday's
election, eroding the position of Shi'ite parliamentarians who
had generally sided with the cabinet. The opposition bloc, which
had just over 20 seats before the vote, will control the state's
fourth parliament in six years.
Analysts said the election results might deepen political
tensions in the country if they emboldened the opposition to
push for constitutional changes and challenge the cabinet, which
is appointed by a prime minister hand-picked by the ruling
family. These tensions led in November to the storming of
parliament by opposition lawmakers and protesters, though
protests have generally been peaceful.
"The opposition will now feel it has a democratic and moral
mandate to push further against the government and what they see
as official corruption," said Farouk Soussa, Middle East chief
economist at Citi.
He said Kuwait might enter "a period of more messy
politics", during which policymaking gridlock and tensions
between parliament and the cabinet could continue to deter
investment and block big economic development projects, as has
been the case for several years.
However, it is possible that the opposition and the cabinet
might push for further increases in government spending on
welfare projects and infrastructure to ease social discontent,
similar to measures introduced by Kuwait and other Gulf
governments in the wake of last year's uprisings in the Arab
world. This could stimulate the economy.
If Kuwait did decide on this course, it could probably do so
without any serious damage to its finances; the International
Monetary Fund estimates that thanks to low costs for exploiting
its oil reserves, the Kuwaiti government ran a budget surplus of
about 24 percent of gross domestic product last year, by far the
highest in the Gulf.
"The main question after the elections is whether anybody
who has been newly elected will actually bring about any
change," said a Kuwait-based equities trader. "There is an
indirect impact on market sentiment, but so far there is no
direct impact."
The trader said there was talk in the market of the
possibility of the government spending money to help pay the
debts of local citizens, as the government of the United Arab
Emirates announced last November it would do. But he said it was
too early to predict the direction of economic policy.
"It also depends on the type of social spending...If there
is more spending on infrastructure and other social projects,
then of course this would benefit the economy long-term."
(Additional reporting and editing by Andrew Torchia)