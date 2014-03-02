KUWAIT, March 2 Kuwait's 84-year-old ruler
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has undergone a "successful minor
surgery" at a hospital in the United States, state news agency
KUNA reported on Sunday.
Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab oil
exporter since 2006, earned respect in the Middle East for
rebuilding ties in the region after Iraq's 1990 invasion of his
country.
KUNA gave no details on the surgery, but said Sheikh Sabah
would remain in hospital for "the normal period of
recuperation".
Illness at the top of the ruling family left Sheikh Sabah as
the de facto policymaker for years before he became emir, chosen
as an experienced pair of hands.
