July 9 AGILITY - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Agility in millions of dinars. Q2 2013 %change SICO Bahrain 21.60 176.32 Agility reported a net profit of 7.82 million dinars in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- COMMERCIAL BANK OF KUWAIT - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Kuwait in millions of dinars. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 7.41 5973.77 Commercial Bank of Kuwait reported a net profit of 0.12 million dinars in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Kuwait Finance House in millions of dinars. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 28.22 27.80 Global Investment House 39.20 77.53 Deutsche Bank 31.00 40.39 HSBC 23.00 4.14 Average 30.35 37.47 Kuwait Finance House reported a net profit of 22.08 million dinars in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. (ZAIN) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Mobile Telecommunications Co. (Zain) in millions of dinars. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 60.97 -14.10 Global Investment House 53.00 -25.33 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 54.00 -23.92 SICO Bahrain 59.80 -15.75 Bofa Merrill Lynch 49.00 -30.96 Average 55.35 -22.01 Zain reported a net profit of 70.98 million dinars in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------ NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for National Bank of Kuwait in millions of dinars. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 73.00 83.53 EFG Hermes 79.20 99.12 Global Investment House 83.10 108.93 HSBC 72.76 82.92 Deutsche Bank 84.00 111.19 Bofa Merrill Lynch 82.00 106.16 Average 79.01 98.64 National Bank of Kuwait reported a net profit of 39.78 million dinars in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. (WATANIYA) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for National Mobile Telecommunications Company (Wataniya) in millions of dinars. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 20.05 5.08 Global Investment House 21.50 12.68 Wataniya reported a net profit of 19.08 million dinars in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)