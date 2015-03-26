By Hadeel Al Sayegh
| DUBAI, March 26
DUBAI, March 26 The Kuwait Stock Exchange may
offer up to 44 percent of its shares to a company that has
experience in operating bourses when it goes public, a senior
government official told Reuters on Thursday.
Such a move, which still requires the sign-off by lawmakers
in the Gulf Arab state, would open the way for an international
exchange operator such as Nasdaq OMX or Euronext to take a stake
in one of the Middle East's oldest stock markets.
Kuwaiti lawmakers voted on Wednesday to amend the ownership
structure for the impending initial public offering (IPO) of the
bourse, Faisal al-Shaya, head of the Kuwait's parliament's
economic and financial committee, told Reuters by telephone.
A second and final vote on the law is expected at the next
parliament session in two weeks, or a decision may be taken
earlier by the economic and financial committee on behalf of the
lawmakers, he said.
The IPO will take place once the amendments are passed,
Shaya added.
Kuwait's bourse is set to be the second publicly listed
stock exchange in the Gulf region after the Dubai Financial
Market.
The planned listing, proposed in 2010, was part of a broader
privatisation effort in the Gulf state in the wake of the 2008
global financial crisis.
However, Kuwait has suffered from periodic political
gridlock which has seen numerous elections held and economic
reforms delayed, most notably a 30 billion dinar ($100 billion)
development package for infrastructure and other projects.
Under the plan passed on Wednesday, 50 percent of the
bourse's shares will be offered to Kuwait's citizens.
In the Gulf, shares in government companies are sold to
nationals at significantly-reduced values as a method of
distributing wealth.
The remaining stock will be split between government
entities, which will be entitled to own between 6 percent and 24
percent of the bourse's shares, while a "company with experience
in managing bourses" may own from 26 percent to 44 percent.
Other stock markets in the Gulf have sold stakes to overseas
exchange operators to help their development. Qatar bought out
the remaining 12 percent in its bourse held by NYSE Euronext in
October 2013.
A previous version of the Kuwaiti law said up to 10
companies could hold a combined 50 percent in the bourse, while
the remaining 50 percent would be offered to citizens.
($1 = 0.2992 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Editing by Mark Potter)