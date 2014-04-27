KUWAIT, April 27 The chief executive of Kuwait Finance House, the Gulf state's largest Islamic lender, will step down from May 1, the company said on Sunday.

Mohammed al-Omar has asked to resign and will retire from the beginning of next month, KFH said in a bourse statement, which did not name a successor. Omar has been CEO since 2008.

His departure is linked to wider management changes at KFH, a source told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)