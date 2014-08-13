BRIEF-Grivalia Properties pays dividend of 0.18258 euro per share for FY 2016
* Says will pay dividend of 0.18258 euro ($0.1973) per share for FY 2016
DUBAI Aug 13 Kuwait Finance House (KFH) is awaiting regulatory approval to hire the former head of consumer banking at National Bank of Kuwait as its new chief executive, the country's biggest Islamic lender said on Wednesday.
KFH made the disclosure in a bourse statement in response to a story published in Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas on July 25 that named Mazen al-Nahedh as the bank's new chief executive.
Earlier this month, National Bank of Kuwait said al-Nahedh had submitted his resignation and would leave the bank on Oct. 21.
KFH, whose former chief executive Mohammed al-Omar retired in May, did not say when it expected the regulator to respond. (Reporting by Azza El Arabi, editing by Matt Smith)
* Says will pay dividend of 0.18258 euro ($0.1973) per share for FY 2016
LONDON, March 22 British-based banks would be foolhardy to expect to retain access to European Union markets in return for sticking closely to the bloc's rules after Brexit, a senior banking official said on Wednesday.
SANTIAGO, March 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Chilean unit will invest $800 million in the country over the next three years and open 55 to 60 new supermarkets, the company said on Wednesday, a significant outlay at a time of slow economic growth.