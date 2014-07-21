DUBAI, July 21 Kuwait Finance House (KFH)
, the country's biggest Islamic lender, reported a 6.4
percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Monday, slightly
below analysts' estimates.
Net profit rose to 28.51 million dinars ($101 million) in
the three months to June 30 from 26.8 million dinars in the same
period a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.
That compared with the analysts' average forecast of 29.2
million dinars in a Reuters poll.
KFH didn't give a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated
the figure based on financial statements.
The firm's first-half net profit was 54.57 million dinars,
up 10 pct year-on-year, it said in a statement.
Total assets gained 11 percent year-on-year to stand at 16.7
billion dinars on June 30, while deposits rose 4 percent over
the same timeframe to 10.7 billion dinars.
($1 = 0.2824 Kuwaiti Dinars)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)